Tensions Escalate: BJP MP Labels Pakistan Army Chief a 'Terrorist Leader'

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Hemang Joshi has launched a fierce critique of Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir, branding him a 'terrorist leader' for his inflammatory nuclear threats against India. Joshi stated that Munir's declarations consistently heighten tensions between the two nations, leading to unfortunate incidents.

'He is not an army chief but a terrorist leader,' Joshi said, referencing recent provocative remarks. Prior to the Pahalgam attack, which resulted in 26 deaths, Munir had declared Pakistan's unwavering claim over Kashmir, intensifying hostility. Joshi assures that India will respond suitably to any aggressive actions by Pakistan.

During a U.S. visit, Munir reiterated Pakistan's stance on defending its water rights, threatening to destroy any dams India constructs on the Indus River. His remarks, made at a dinner in Washington, DC, have drawn a strong response from India's Ministry of External Affairs, emphasizing the international community's concerns over Pakistan's nuclear command.

