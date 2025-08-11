Pakistani Army Chief Asserts Kashmir as 'Jugular Vein' Amid US Visit
Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir emphasized Kashmir as Pakistan’s 'jugular vein' and highlighted water rights issues during his US visit. He expressed gratitude to Trump for strategic leadership, discussed a forthcoming trade agreement, and engaged with senior US military figures to boost US-Pakistan relations.
In his recent visit to the United States, Pakistani Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir reiterated his stance on Kashmir, describing it as Pakistan's 'jugular vein'. Addressing the Pakistani diaspora in Tampa, Florida, Munir underscored the significance of Kashmir and Pakistan's determination to protect its water rights.
Munir engaged in high-level discussions with US political and military leaders, aiming to enhance US-Pakistan relations. He expressed gratitude to former President Donald Trump for preventing conflicts, and outlined plans for a trade agreement that could attract substantial investments to Pakistan.
The army chief's visit also included participation in CENTCOM ceremonies and interactions with military leaders. Munir reassured the Pakistani community of Pakistan's future prospects and their role in attracting investments to aid Pakistan's progress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
