Amid Political Fire, Minister Gopi Surfaces in Official Meeting
Union Minister Suresh Gopi shared photos of a meeting with Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas officials. The post comes as political opponents in Kerala criticize his absence from his constituency. Despite ongoing allegations and a police complaint about his absence, Gopi remains silent on the controversy.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 11-08-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 16:24 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Suresh Gopi, amidst criticism over alleged absenteeism, shared images on social media depicting him in a meeting with senior Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas officials.
The meeting focused on the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana and was reportedly a topic at the Rajya Sabha. Gopi's post notably omits any reference to the contentious claims surrounding him.
This online activity follows accusations by General Education Minister V Sivankutty and a 'missing' complaint filed by Kerala Students' Union (KSU), highlighting Gopi's prolonged absence from Thrissur constituency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement