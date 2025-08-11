Amid Political Fire, Minister Gopi Surfaces in Official Meeting

Union Minister Suresh Gopi, amidst criticism over alleged absenteeism, shared images on social media depicting him in a meeting with senior Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas officials.

The meeting focused on the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana and was reportedly a topic at the Rajya Sabha. Gopi's post notably omits any reference to the contentious claims surrounding him.

This online activity follows accusations by General Education Minister V Sivankutty and a 'missing' complaint filed by Kerala Students' Union (KSU), highlighting Gopi's prolonged absence from Thrissur constituency.

(With inputs from agencies.)