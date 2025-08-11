South Africa's Trade Talks: A Political Conundrum

The Democratic Alliance party in South Africa has voiced concerns over the country's diminishing chance of securing a trade deal with the United States. The party's leader highlighted the U.S. criticism of South Africa's race-based policies, suggesting that compromises might be necessary for fruitful negotiations.

Speaking to Reuters, the leader emphasized the importance of such a trade agreement for South Africa, especially to strengthen its economy and international relations. However, the possibility seems bleak given the current U.S. administration's stance on race-based policies.

The dilemma underscores the broader debate within South Africa regarding the balance between adhering to domestic policies and meeting international expectations to foster economic growth and partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)