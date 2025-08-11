Left Menu

South Africa's Trade Challenges: Navigating Trump-Era Tariffs

South Africa's Democratic Alliance believes Trump's 30% tariff on its exports will persist unless domestic race policies change. Despite efforts to negotiate, tariffs remain high. DA leader John Steenhuisen cites broader issues with Trump's administration, including expropriation laws, labor regulations, and South Africa's BRICS membership.

Updated: 11-08-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 17:46 IST
South Africa's Trade Challenges: Navigating Trump-Era Tariffs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Democratic Alliance, South Africa's second-largest political entity, expresses concerns over ongoing trade impediments tied to former U.S. President Donald Trump's 30% tariff on South African exports. The tariffs, significantly affecting the agricultural sector, are believed to remain unless South Africa revises its domestic race-related policies.

John Steenhuisen, leader of the Democratic Alliance and serving agriculture minister, revealed that negotiations with the Trump administration have stalled. He highlighted that issues surpass trade agreements, implicating deeper matters like land expropriation laws, labor conditions, and affirmative action policies.

Steenhuisen also pointed to South Africa's association with the BRICS group, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, and China, as a potential sore point with the U.S. Desires to challenge American dominance in global affairs through this coalition might influence Washington's stance on tariff reductions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

