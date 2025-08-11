South Africa's Trade Challenges: Navigating Trump-Era Tariffs

The Democratic Alliance, South Africa's second-largest political entity, expresses concerns over ongoing trade impediments tied to former U.S. President Donald Trump's 30% tariff on South African exports. The tariffs, significantly affecting the agricultural sector, are believed to remain unless South Africa revises its domestic race-related policies.

John Steenhuisen, leader of the Democratic Alliance and serving agriculture minister, revealed that negotiations with the Trump administration have stalled. He highlighted that issues surpass trade agreements, implicating deeper matters like land expropriation laws, labor conditions, and affirmative action policies.

Steenhuisen also pointed to South Africa's association with the BRICS group, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, and China, as a potential sore point with the U.S. Desires to challenge American dominance in global affairs through this coalition might influence Washington's stance on tariff reductions.

