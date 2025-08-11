Bangladesh Voter Indecision Soars as Elections Near

As Bangladesh approaches its anticipated general elections in February, a wave of voter indecision is sweeping across the nation. A survey conducted by the BRAC Institute of Governance and Development has revealed that nearly half of voters are yet to decide which party will receive their support.

The study highlights a notable increase in undecided voters, escalating from 38 per cent in October to 48.5 per cent presently. This growing uncertainty is a result of shifting political dynamics with former parties dissolving and new alliances emerging.

Of particular interest is the rise of the National Citizen Party (NCP), believed to be supported by interim government figures, and its potential alignment with Islamist groups. Amidst these developments, only a minority of respondents expressed confidence in the current political direction, contributing to the overall climate of skepticism.

