Tensions Flare: India's Critique of Pakistan's Nuclear Rhetoric in the U.S.
India criticized Pakistan after reported nuclear threat remarks by Pakistan's army chief in the U.S., calling it 'sabre rattling.' India and Pakistan, both nuclear-armed, have faced conflict over Kashmir. India expressed concern over such comments being made on foreign soil. The tensions also affect U.S.-India relations.
India on Monday leveled serious accusations against Pakistan, labeling its actions as 'sabre rattling' and 'irresponsible,' following media reports about comments on nuclear threats in South Asia, reportedly made by Pakistan's army chief during his U.S. visit.
Indian sources quoted Pakistan's Field Marshal Asim Munir claiming, 'We are a nuclear nation. If we think we are going down, we'll take half the world down with us.' However, Pakistani security officials stated those particular remarks were absent from the speech shared publicly.
Amidst ongoing tension, Indian foreign ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal described such nuclear posturing as an old tactic of Pakistan's, urging the international community to recognize the inherent irresponsibility, especially given the remarks were made in a third country.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Discovery: Ex-Bangladeshi Army Chief Found Dead
Australian Army chief Lt Gen Simon Stuart receives ceremonial guard of honour
Pakistani Army Chief Asserts Kashmir as 'Jugular Vein' Amid US Visit
JSMM Leader Deems Pakistan's Army Chief a Global Threat
There is real danger of nuclear weapons falling in the hands of non state actors in Pakistan: Govt sources on Pak Army Chief's comments.