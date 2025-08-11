Tensions Flare: India's Critique of Pakistan's Nuclear Rhetoric in the U.S.

India on Monday leveled serious accusations against Pakistan, labeling its actions as 'sabre rattling' and 'irresponsible,' following media reports about comments on nuclear threats in South Asia, reportedly made by Pakistan's army chief during his U.S. visit.

Indian sources quoted Pakistan's Field Marshal Asim Munir claiming, 'We are a nuclear nation. If we think we are going down, we'll take half the world down with us.' However, Pakistani security officials stated those particular remarks were absent from the speech shared publicly.

Amidst ongoing tension, Indian foreign ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal described such nuclear posturing as an old tactic of Pakistan's, urging the international community to recognize the inherent irresponsibility, especially given the remarks were made in a third country.

