India-U.S. Trade Talks Persist Amid Tariff Tensions

In a climate of heightened tariffs, India remains hopeful that trade negotiations with the United States will persist. This situation arises following the U.S.'s decision to hike tariffs on Indian exports to 50%, a move linked to India's purchase of sanctioned Russian oil, as indicated by a parliamentary panel briefing.

Despite the trade strains, Indian lawmakers stress that the relationship encompasses more than just commerce. Shashi Tharoor, an opposition Congress party leader, underscored this multi-dimensional nature and confirmed that planned trade discussions are set to proceed as scheduled.

With trade between the two economic giants valued at $87 billion last fiscal year, continued dialogue appears critical. Concurrently, regional security tensions have surfaced, highlighted by concerns over recent remarks from Pakistan's army chief. India maintains a firm stance against nuclear threats in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)