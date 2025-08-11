Judicial Turmoil: PTI Supporters Face 10-Year Sentences Amidst Political Unrest

A court in Pakistan has handed down 10-year prison sentences to 25 members of former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party. This ruling is directly linked to the May 9 riots that occurred after Khan's arrest.

The Lahore Anti-Terrorism Court, while announcing the verdict, acquitted the PTI vice-chairman, Shah Mahmood Qureshi. However, the sentences were confirmed for several prominent former Punjab ministers and PTI supporters, based on charges of attacking a police station and damaging police vehicles.

The verdict has intensified the political climate in Pakistan, with Khan's party labeling the judicial process as biased. The party argues that the military's influence is evident and has committed to appealing the decision in higher courts.

