Left Menu

Judicial Turmoil: PTI Supporters Face 10-Year Sentences Amidst Political Unrest

A Pakistani court sentenced 25 PTI members to 10-year jail terms for involvement in May 9 riots, while acquitting PTI's Shah Mahmood Qureshi. The Anti-Terrorism Court held proceedings at Kot Lakhpat jail, following widespread arrests post Imran Khan's detention. PTI criticizes the verdict as unjust and plans to appeal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 11-08-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 21:52 IST
Judicial Turmoil: PTI Supporters Face 10-Year Sentences Amidst Political Unrest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A court in Pakistan has handed down 10-year prison sentences to 25 members of former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party. This ruling is directly linked to the May 9 riots that occurred after Khan's arrest.

The Lahore Anti-Terrorism Court, while announcing the verdict, acquitted the PTI vice-chairman, Shah Mahmood Qureshi. However, the sentences were confirmed for several prominent former Punjab ministers and PTI supporters, based on charges of attacking a police station and damaging police vehicles.

The verdict has intensified the political climate in Pakistan, with Khan's party labeling the judicial process as biased. The party argues that the military's influence is evident and has committed to appealing the decision in higher courts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI killing scientific creativity? New study warns of research skill collapse

Climate migration deepens urban inequality as myths sustain informal settlements

Remote sensing tech fuels global leap in wildfire detection and mapping

GenAI’s double-edged impact on education: Misconceptions, bias and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025