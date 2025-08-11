Infamous Jharkhand Politician Killed in Police Encounter

Surya Narayan Hansda, a figure entangled in multiple criminal allegations and a contested political career, met a controversial end in Godda district, Jharkhand. Authorities reported that Hansda was killed in police firing early Monday as he attempted to flee custody.

His criminal record included cases in Godda and Sahibganj districts, revealed Dumka Zonal IG Shailendra Kumar Sinha. During an interrogation following his Sunday arrest in Deoghar, Hansda reportedly provided substantial information about his gang's operations.

Despite his alleged activities, Hansda had political ambitions, contesting assembly polls under various parties' banners. However, his pursuit of political success was overshadowed by his criminal involvements, leading to his demise. Meanwhile, his family disputes the police's account, calling for a judicial investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)