Trump's Bold Proposal: Redrawing Boundaries for Peace in Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Monday that resolving the conflict between Ukraine and Russia might require each country to cede land to the other. He revealed this strategy ahead of his upcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which he described as a preliminary discussion to gauge interest in peace talks.

Trump highlighted his intention to strongly urge Putin to end the ongoing war, emphasizing the potential inclusion of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in future negotiations. He aims for a rapid ceasefire and plans to consult European leaders following his meeting with Putin to discuss a possible diplomatic resolution.

The suggestion of land swaps is controversial, as previous discussions failed to garner interest from Russia or Ukraine. European nations worry such concessions could compromise regional security. Ukraine, which has been actively resisting Russian advances since February 2022, views the war as an aggressive land grab, linked to its pivot towards the West.

(With inputs from agencies.)