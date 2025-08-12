Strengthening Indo-Australian Military Bonds

In a bid to fortify ties, the Indian and Australian army chiefs convened discussions to enhance defence cooperation and promote regional stability, officials announced on Monday.

Lieutenant General Simon Stuart, Chief of the Australian Army, is in India for a four-day visit aimed at strengthening bilateral defence relations.

Public engagements included a wreath-laying at the National War Memorial and discussions with India's top defense personnel, underscoring the countries' commitment to a stable Indo-Pacific region.

(With inputs from agencies.)