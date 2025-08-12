Strengthening Indo-Australian Military Bonds
The army chiefs of India and Australia, including Lt Gen Simon Stuart, held discussions to enhance bilateral defence cooperation, focusing on regional stability and global peace. Stuart's visit highlights the nations' shared commitment to a stable Indo-Pacific region, involving strategic engagements and high-level meetings with senior military leaders.
- India
In a bid to fortify ties, the Indian and Australian army chiefs convened discussions to enhance defence cooperation and promote regional stability, officials announced on Monday.
Lieutenant General Simon Stuart, Chief of the Australian Army, is in India for a four-day visit aimed at strengthening bilateral defence relations.
Public engagements included a wreath-laying at the National War Memorial and discussions with India's top defense personnel, underscoring the countries' commitment to a stable Indo-Pacific region.
