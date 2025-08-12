Left Menu

Strengthening Indo-Australian Military Bonds

The army chiefs of India and Australia, including Lt Gen Simon Stuart, held discussions to enhance bilateral defence cooperation, focusing on regional stability and global peace. Stuart's visit highlights the nations' shared commitment to a stable Indo-Pacific region, involving strategic engagements and high-level meetings with senior military leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2025 00:23 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 00:23 IST
Strengthening Indo-Australian Military Bonds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to fortify ties, the Indian and Australian army chiefs convened discussions to enhance defence cooperation and promote regional stability, officials announced on Monday.

Lieutenant General Simon Stuart, Chief of the Australian Army, is in India for a four-day visit aimed at strengthening bilateral defence relations.

Public engagements included a wreath-laying at the National War Memorial and discussions with India's top defense personnel, underscoring the countries' commitment to a stable Indo-Pacific region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI killing scientific creativity? New study warns of research skill collapse

Climate migration deepens urban inequality as myths sustain informal settlements

Remote sensing tech fuels global leap in wildfire detection and mapping

GenAI’s double-edged impact on education: Misconceptions, bias and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025