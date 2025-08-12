Left Menu

Supreme Court Criticizes Bihar Electoral Revision as Trust Deficit Looms

The Supreme Court addressed the Bihar electoral roll revision exercise, highlighting a trust deficit as a core issue. The Election Commission claimed most voters were not required to file documents, while petitioners argued that this could lead to the disenfranchisement of a significant number of eligible voters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 18:02 IST
Supreme Court Criticizes Bihar Electoral Revision as Trust Deficit Looms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Tuesday described the Bihar special intensive revision (SIR) of the electoral roll as primarily a trust deficit issue. Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi voiced concerns over the alleged disenfranchisement of roughly one crore voters, despite most of them not needing to file additional documentation.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) maintained that the SIR exercise aimed to uphold electoral integrity. The bench urged the ECI to prepare comprehensive data and address inaccuracies, including the issue of voters incorrectly marked as dead or relocated.

Advocates argued that many voters struggled to produce required documents, but the EC asserts that only eligible corrections were made. The ongoing debate reflects broader concerns over electoral fairness and citizens' voting rights as hearings continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025