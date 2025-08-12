BJP Leader Labels Gandhi a 'Roaming Stray Politician' Amid Stray Dog Controversy

Maharashtra BJP leader Raj Purohit on Tuesday criticized Rahul Gandhi, labeling him a 'roaming stray politician.' This remark followed Gandhi's disapproval of the Supreme Court's directive to relocate all stray dogs from Delhi-NCR, arguing it was a step back from humane policy.

Purohit alleged that Gandhi's focus on the court order was a diversion from pressing national issues. He emphasized the importance of addressing topics like farmers' welfare, poverty, and supporting Prime Minister Modi against international threats.

Purohit also accused the Opposition of targeting constitutional institutions and practicing communal politics, particularly in regard to the electoral rolls in Bihar and alleged bias against Indian Muslims.

(With inputs from agencies.)