BJP Leader Labels Gandhi a 'Roaming Stray Politician' Amid Stray Dog Controversy

Maharashtra BJP leader Raj Purohit criticized Rahul Gandhi, calling him a 'roaming stray politician,' after Gandhi opposed the Supreme Court's order on relocating stray dogs. Purohit accused Gandhi of diverting attention from national issues and urged focus on farmers' welfare and other vital concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-08-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 18:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra BJP leader Raj Purohit on Tuesday criticized Rahul Gandhi, labeling him a 'roaming stray politician.' This remark followed Gandhi's disapproval of the Supreme Court's directive to relocate all stray dogs from Delhi-NCR, arguing it was a step back from humane policy.

Purohit alleged that Gandhi's focus on the court order was a diversion from pressing national issues. He emphasized the importance of addressing topics like farmers' welfare, poverty, and supporting Prime Minister Modi against international threats.

Purohit also accused the Opposition of targeting constitutional institutions and practicing communal politics, particularly in regard to the electoral rolls in Bihar and alleged bias against Indian Muslims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

