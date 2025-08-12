Left Menu

New Deputy Finance Minister Nomination in Mexico

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has nominated Maria del Carmen Bonilla for the deputy finance minister role. Bonilla heads the public credit and international affairs unit at the ministry. The position has been vacant since March following Edgar Zamora's promotion to finance minister.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has put forward Maria del Carmen Bonilla as the new nominee for the deputy finance minister role, according to local media reports on Tuesday.

Bonilla is currently overseeing the ministry's public credit and international affairs unit.

The deputy minister position has remained unoccupied since March, following Edgar Zamora's advancement to the role of finance minister.

