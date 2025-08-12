New Deputy Finance Minister Nomination in Mexico
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has nominated Maria del Carmen Bonilla for the deputy finance minister role. Bonilla heads the public credit and international affairs unit at the ministry. The position has been vacant since March following Edgar Zamora's promotion to finance minister.
