Controversy Erupts in Kerala Over Suresh Gopi's Voter List Allegations
The Congress in Kerala accused Union Minister Suresh Gopi of submitting a false declaration to be included in the voters' list for the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency. They demand a criminal case, alleging electoral fraud. BJP leaders counter that these are false allegations made by frustrated opponents.
The political atmosphere in Kerala has become charged with controversy following accusations by the Congress that Union Minister Suresh Gopi submitted fraudulent documents to secure a spot in the voters' list for the Thrissur constituency. The complaint, filed by senior Congress leaders including former MP T N Prathapan, claims Gopi falsely declared continuous residence in the constituency for six months.
Prathapan has called for a criminal case against Gopi, pointing out discrepancies in the voters' list where Gopi's name, along with his family members, appears, despite them being registered elsewhere for local body polls. He argues that such actions invalidate Gopi's vote and could potentially cost him his Lok Sabha seat.
In response, the BJP has dismissed these allegations as baseless, suggesting they are attempts by opposition parties to undermine a political rival following electoral setbacks. They plan to take legal action against what they describe as a defamation campaign against Gopi. Meanwhile, the Kerala General Education Minister requested the Election Commission to consider re-elections, citing manipulation concerns.
