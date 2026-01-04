Swift Response Quells Fire at Thrissur Railway Parking Lot

A fire erupted early Sunday morning at the outsourced parking area near Thrissur Railway Station, Southern Railway officials reported. The blaze began around 6:30 AM in the second entry-side parking zone.

Prompt efforts by railway officials and fire services ensured there were no casualties, as fire tenders swiftly controlled the situation within half an hour. While some parked two-wheelers were destroyed in the incident, no injuries or fatalities occurred.

Despite the fire, train services continued uninterrupted. Initial reports indicate the fire may have started from one of the two-wheelers, spreading to nearby vehicles. The exact cause remains unidentified as further details are awaited. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)