Parliament Clash: Opposition Alleges 'Vote Theft' Amid Zero Hour Chaos

Congress MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring accused BJP MP Jagdambika Pal of silencing opposition voices during Parliament's Zero Hour. This follows opposition protest over electoral roll revisions and alleged 'vote theft' in Bihar. MPs on both sides exchanged accusations, escalating tensions in the Lok Sabha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 11:04 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 11:04 IST
Congress MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated parliamentary session, Congress MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring criticized BJP MP Jagdambika Pal for stifling the opposition's opportunity to speak during Zero Hour. This complaint arose after opposition members protested ongoing electoral roll changes in Bihar, resulting in disruptions and claims of 'vote theft'.

Warring alleged a disparity in speaking time, noting that while government MPs were granted substantial time, the opposition struggled to voice concerns, fearing threats to democracy and constitutional practices. He emphasized that the ongoing 'vote theft' in Bihar underscores these threats.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju rebuffed these accusations, condemning the opposition's unruly behavior in the Lok Sabha, specifically the act of throwing paper. BJP's Jagdambika Pal, meanwhile, pointed fingers at Congress's Deputy Leader, accusing them of orchestrating the disorder, escalating tensions further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

