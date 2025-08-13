South Korea's Diplomatic Pivot: Lee Jae Myung's Landmark Japan Visit

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung will embark on a pivotal visit to Japan from August 23-24, confirmed his office on Wednesday. During his stay, he will engage in a summit with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba to explore strategies for elevating regional peace and fostering trilateral ties with the United States, as revealed by his spokesperson Kang Yoo-jung.

Although Lee has historically criticized efforts to mend relations with Tokyo, his encounter with Ishiba at the G7 meeting in June marked a commitment to enhance bilateral relations. The summit will delve into the historical tensions rooted in Japan's colonial past over Korea and address current economic challenges posed by U.S. tariffs.

President Lee's agenda includes this crucial summit before his subsequent visit to the U.S., where he is slated to meet with President Trump on August 25. These discussions are expected to shape the future diplomatic landscape among these influential nations.