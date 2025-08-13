Left Menu

Allegations of Poll Irregularities Cloud BJP's Success in Thrissur

BJP's Suresh Gopi faces criticism from opposition parties over alleged voting irregularities in his 2024 Lok Sabha win in Thrissur. Both UDF and LDF accuse the party of voter list manipulation and are demanding an investigation. BJP leaders claim the accusations are politically motivated as elections approach.

Updated: 13-08-2025 14:03 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 14:03 IST
BJP's Union Minister Suresh Gopi is under fire as opposition parties throw allegations of voting irregularities concerning his 2024 Lok Sabha victory in Thrissur. The Congress-led UDF and CPI(M)-headed LDF accuse Gopi of benefiting from manipulated voter lists and demand a thorough probe.

BJP's state president, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, defends Gopi, urging that complaints be directed to the Election Commission rather than inflaming public sentiment. K Surendran, a former state chief, insists the party will address allegations, dismissing them as election-time theatre.

State opposition leaders, including V D Satheesan, call for an exhaustive inquiry, labeling the grievances as an organized crime with alleged ECI knowledge. As controversy grows, political tensions in Kerala intensify with demands for electoral integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

