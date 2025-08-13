Bihar's Voter ID Controversy: Allegations and Counterclaims

In a heated exchange, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha has dismissed allegations from RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav concerning the possession of dual voter ID cards, a charge he described as groundless.

Sinha lambasted Yadav for what he termed as an 'issue-less' attack, which he believes undermines the dignity of a constitutional post. He confirmed he responded to a notice from the Election Commission regarding his EPIC numbers, criticizing Yadav for failing to address similar accusations.

Tejashwi Yadav, in turn, accused the Election Commission of conspiring with the BJP to tamper with voter lists by issuing multiple EPIC numbers to party affiliates. He highlighted specific cases, including BJP leaders in Muzaffarpur, and claimed broader manipulation in Bihar's voter registration process ahead of elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)