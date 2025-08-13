Left Menu

Europe Urges Caution Ahead of U.S.-Russia Summit in Alaska

Ukrainian President Zelenskiy meets with European leaders for a virtual meeting hosted by Germany, as concerns mount over an upcoming U.S.-Russia summit in Alaska. The summit aims to discuss a ceasefire in Ukraine, but European leaders express caution over a potential unfavourable deal for Kyiv.

Updated: 13-08-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 17:22 IST
Europe Urges Caution Ahead of U.S.-Russia Summit in Alaska
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was in Berlin on Wednesday for a German-hosted virtual meeting ahead of a significant U.S.-Russia summit. The upcoming Alaska meeting, with U.S. President Donald Trump underlining the potential perils for Ukraine's interests, has ignited concerns across Europe.

Recent remarks by Trump suggesting territorial concessions as part of a ceasefire with Moscow have stirred apprehensions in Kyiv and among European leaders. The scheduled summit marks the first U.S.-Russia presidential meeting since 2021, with keen eyes observing how it might impact Ukraine.

While Trump emphasizes a 'listening exercise,' European leaders are stressing Kyiv's involvement in any agreements. As battlefield pressures on Ukraine escalate, European unity is deemed critical should an unfavourable deal emerge from the Alaska discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

