Europe Urges Caution Ahead of U.S.-Russia Summit in Alaska

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was in Berlin on Wednesday for a German-hosted virtual meeting ahead of a significant U.S.-Russia summit. The upcoming Alaska meeting, with U.S. President Donald Trump underlining the potential perils for Ukraine's interests, has ignited concerns across Europe.

Recent remarks by Trump suggesting territorial concessions as part of a ceasefire with Moscow have stirred apprehensions in Kyiv and among European leaders. The scheduled summit marks the first U.S.-Russia presidential meeting since 2021, with keen eyes observing how it might impact Ukraine.

While Trump emphasizes a 'listening exercise,' European leaders are stressing Kyiv's involvement in any agreements. As battlefield pressures on Ukraine escalate, European unity is deemed critical should an unfavourable deal emerge from the Alaska discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)