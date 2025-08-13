Owaisi Dismisses Sharif's Threats Over Indus Water Treaty

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi has openly dismissed the threats made by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif regarding the Indus Water Treaty. Owaisi insists these threats hold no significance and emphasized the strength of India's own defense systems, notably mentioning the BrahMos missile as a response to such provocations.

Addressing additional issues, Owaisi criticized the lack of transparency from the Election Commission in Bihar, querying the absence of clear guidelines on acceptable documents for citizenship proof. He expressed concern over potential disenfranchisement due to incomplete voter lists amid special revisions.

Furthermore, Owaisi condemned recent orders from various municipal corporations to close slaughterhouses on August 15, labeling them as unconstitutional. He argued that these bans infringe upon fundamental rights, questioning the connection between meat prohibition and Independence Day celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)