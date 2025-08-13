Left Menu

Owaisi Dismisses Sharif's Threats Over Indus Water Treaty

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi dismissed Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif's warnings on the Indus Water Treaty, insisting they hold no weight against India. He criticized the lack of clarity on proof of citizenship in Bihar's voter revisions and condemned the closure of slaughterhouses on August 15 as unconstitutional.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-08-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 18:10 IST
Owaisi Dismisses Sharif's Threats Over Indus Water Treaty
Asaduddin Owaisi
  • Country:
  • India

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi has openly dismissed the threats made by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif regarding the Indus Water Treaty. Owaisi insists these threats hold no significance and emphasized the strength of India's own defense systems, notably mentioning the BrahMos missile as a response to such provocations.

Addressing additional issues, Owaisi criticized the lack of transparency from the Election Commission in Bihar, querying the absence of clear guidelines on acceptable documents for citizenship proof. He expressed concern over potential disenfranchisement due to incomplete voter lists amid special revisions.

Furthermore, Owaisi condemned recent orders from various municipal corporations to close slaughterhouses on August 15, labeling them as unconstitutional. He argued that these bans infringe upon fundamental rights, questioning the connection between meat prohibition and Independence Day celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

The old-school formula that’s beating modern AI cancer tools

AI professionals praise diversity and work-life balance, criticize senior leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025