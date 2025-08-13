Diverse Stories from U.S.: Alcohol Trends, Economic Concerns, and Controversial Deals
This document summarizes domestic news in the U.S., touching on record-low alcohol consumption due to health concerns, slight increases in consumer prices, legal battles in Texas against Eli Lilly, and controversies involving President Trump. It also highlights economic issues, environmental regulations, and technological trade deals concerning Nvidia.
Recent reports indicate that alcohol consumption in the U.S. has hit an all-time low as health concerns rise. According to Gallup's latest survey, only 54% of Americans reported drinking in 2025, marking a downward trend from previous years.
In economic news, U.S. consumer prices have seen a marginal increase. While gasoline prices have limited the rise, certain services and goods have registered price surges, raising concerns about underlying inflation.
In a controversial move, President Trump negotiated a deal with Nvidia, allowing the resumption of exports to China, sparking national security debates. Analysts warn that this shift in policy could usher in new risks for both corporations and the nation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
