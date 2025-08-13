Fishing Trip Blunder: Lammy in Hot Water over Licence Lapse
British Foreign Minister David Lammy faces a potential £2,500 fine after admitting to fishing without a licence during a trip with U.S. Vice President JD Vance. The oversight came to light during a diplomatic meeting at Chevening House, prompting Lammy to address the issue with the Environment Agency.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 13-08-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 19:36 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Foreign Minister David Lammy could face a fine of £2,500 after admitting to fishing without a required licence, as he joined U.S. Vice President JD Vance on a recent trip.
The two were seen fishing at Lammy's Chevening country residence, during Vance's visit to Britain for diplomatic talks.
Lammy's office acknowledged the oversight and confirmed the licence was purchased post-trip. Meanwhile, JD Vance humorously noted that while his children caught fish, Lammy did not.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement