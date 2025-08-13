Mann Lays Foundation for Punjab's Digital Push with 500 New Panchayat Ghars

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann spearheaded a significant infrastructure push in Punjab by laying the foundation stone for 500 Panchayat Ghars and Common Service Centres. The Rs 125 crore initiative seeks to integrate digital services into village life, establishing centers in every village with over 2,800 residents.

Speaking at the launch in Fatehgarh Sahib, Mann highlighted how these centers would drive village development and bolster the digital revolution. They will offer comprehensive online services, simplifying access to government programs, educational admissions, and essential document services like Aadhaar cards and passports.

The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of addressing social issues, citing efforts like revamping water channels and job creation. Criticizing previous administrations for not tackling drug abuse effectively, Mann noted that 700 local panchayats have committed to fighting this issue, reflecting a shift towards progressive governance.

