Bhujbal Bows Out: Independence Day Ceremony Sparks Political Shuffle

In an unexpected turn, Maharashtra's Food and Civil Supplies minister Chhagan Bhujbal has chosen not to attend the official flag-hoisting ceremony in Gondia on Independence Day, assigning the duty to BJP minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha instead.

The Nationalist Congress Party veteran cited scheduling conflicts. Bhujbal's withdrawal underscores underlying tensions within the state's political landscape, with Gondia's guardian minister, Babasaheb Patil, unfit to officiate.

The reshuffling of ministerial duties has stirred reactions across parties. Notably, Congress's Balasaheb Thorat expressed concerns about the treatment of Bhujbal, emphasizing his longstanding political contributions.

