Bhujbal Bows Out: Independence Day Ceremony Sparks Political Shuffle
Maharashtra's Food and Civil Supplies minister, Chhagan Bhujbal, opts out of the Independence Day ceremony in Gondia. BJP's Mangal Prabhat Lodha will attend instead. Bhujbal's absence highlights political tensions within Maharashtra's cabinet, causing concern among leaders like Congress's Balasaheb Thorat.
- Country:
- India
In an unexpected turn, Maharashtra's Food and Civil Supplies minister Chhagan Bhujbal has chosen not to attend the official flag-hoisting ceremony in Gondia on Independence Day, assigning the duty to BJP minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha instead.
The Nationalist Congress Party veteran cited scheduling conflicts. Bhujbal's withdrawal underscores underlying tensions within the state's political landscape, with Gondia's guardian minister, Babasaheb Patil, unfit to officiate.
The reshuffling of ministerial duties has stirred reactions across parties. Notably, Congress's Balasaheb Thorat expressed concerns about the treatment of Bhujbal, emphasizing his longstanding political contributions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rouble's Plunge: Geopolitical Tensions Weigh on Russian Currency
Trump's Claims Ignite Political Tensions: India Rebukes Alleged Ceasefire Mediation
Political Tensions Ignite: Anticipating a 'Diwali Dhamaka' in Karnataka's Congress
Political Tensions Rise Over 1971 War Remarks in Lok Sabha
Eknath Khadse Alleges Surveillance as Political Tensions Rise