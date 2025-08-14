Brazil's Supreme Court Sees New Leadership Amid Political Trials

In a pivotal move, Brazil's Supreme Court has named Edson Fachin as its new chief justice, beginning his two-year term in late September. His deputy, Alexandre de Moraes, has recently faced U.S. sanctions, adding international intrigue to Brazil's judicial landscape.

The significance of Fachin's leadership is underscored by its timing, coinciding with Brazil's presidential elections and several pivotal cases, including legal proceedings against former President Jair Bolsonaro. Appointed in 2015 by ex-President Dilma Rousseff, Fachin rose to prominence during the 'Car Wash' operation, affecting major political figures.

Meanwhile, Moraes, charged with overseeing Bolsonaro's trial and under U.S. scrutiny for alleged authoritarian actions during the 2022 elections, maintains that Brazil's courts will not yield to foreign interference. The shift in court leadership follows Brazil's seniority norms and marks a continuation of intense political trials.

(With inputs from agencies.)