Heightened Security Preparations for Independence Day in Itanagar

In preparation for Independence Day celebrations in Itanagar, comprehensive security measures have been implemented, including CCTV and drone surveillance. Medical, fire, and emergency response units are on standby, ensuring smooth and safe events at Indira Gandhi Park. People are encouraged to cooperate with security personnel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 14-08-2025 13:58 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 13:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Security efforts have been intensified across Itanagar in anticipation of upcoming Independence Day celebrations, as reported by local police on Thursday.

Detailed security arrangements have been established to facilitate the smooth progression of events at Indira Gandhi Park, stated Deputy Inspector General Tumme Amo.

The deployment strategy includes route lining, stringent entry checks, anti-sabotage measures, and surveillance via CCTV and drones. Medical, fire, and emergency response teams are on alert to respond swiftly if needed during the festivities.

