Heightened Security Preparations for Independence Day in Itanagar

Security efforts have been intensified across Itanagar in anticipation of upcoming Independence Day celebrations, as reported by local police on Thursday.

Detailed security arrangements have been established to facilitate the smooth progression of events at Indira Gandhi Park, stated Deputy Inspector General Tumme Amo.

The deployment strategy includes route lining, stringent entry checks, anti-sabotage measures, and surveillance via CCTV and drones. Medical, fire, and emergency response teams are on alert to respond swiftly if needed during the festivities.