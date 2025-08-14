Supreme Tensions: Mehbooba Mufti Criticizes Centre's Grip Over Jammu and Kashmir
Mehbooba Mufti highlights the Supreme Court's remarks on the Pahalgam attack, emphasizing the Centre's persistent tight control over Jammu and Kashmir despite its reduced status as a union territory. She calls for genuine dialogue to address political aspirations and restore lasting peace and dignity in the region.
In a significant development, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti has criticized the central government's firm hold over Jammu and Kashmir, following the Supreme Court's reference to a recent terror attack in Pahalgam while deliberating on the plea for restoring statehood in the region.
As the Supreme Court seeks a response from the Centre within eight weeks, Mehbooba contends that the government's actions demonstrate a sustained lack of confidence in Jammu and Kashmir's stability, even after its reduction to a union territory.
Highlighting the need for dialogue, Mehbooba insists that engaging with the political aspirations of the region's people is crucial. She urges New Delhi to initiate sincere reconciliation efforts to ensure lasting peace and dignity in the area.
(With inputs from agencies.)
