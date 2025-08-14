Left Menu

Supreme Tensions: Mehbooba Mufti Criticizes Centre's Grip Over Jammu and Kashmir

Mehbooba Mufti highlights the Supreme Court's remarks on the Pahalgam attack, emphasizing the Centre's persistent tight control over Jammu and Kashmir despite its reduced status as a union territory. She calls for genuine dialogue to address political aspirations and restore lasting peace and dignity in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 14-08-2025 14:24 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 14:24 IST
Supreme Tensions: Mehbooba Mufti Criticizes Centre's Grip Over Jammu and Kashmir
Mehbooba Mufti
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti has criticized the central government's firm hold over Jammu and Kashmir, following the Supreme Court's reference to a recent terror attack in Pahalgam while deliberating on the plea for restoring statehood in the region.

As the Supreme Court seeks a response from the Centre within eight weeks, Mehbooba contends that the government's actions demonstrate a sustained lack of confidence in Jammu and Kashmir's stability, even after its reduction to a union territory.

Highlighting the need for dialogue, Mehbooba insists that engaging with the political aspirations of the region's people is crucial. She urges New Delhi to initiate sincere reconciliation efforts to ensure lasting peace and dignity in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025