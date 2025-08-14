Postal Ballots Pave the Way for Detained Lok Sabha Members in Vice Presidential Election

Two Lok Sabha members are set to make history by voting through postal ballots in the upcoming Vice Presidential election on September 9. This unusual move follows the candidates' detention in separate jails, a situation that makes them eligible for this alternative voting method.

According to election rules, only voters under preventive detention can utilize postal ballots. Sheikh Abdul Rashid, facing a trial in a terror-financing case, is currently held in Tihar Jail, while Amritpal Singh is detained under the National Security Act in a Dibrugarh jail. Both members will exercise their franchise despite their incarceration.

The Vice Presidential election will have its polling booth set up in Parliament House, with an electoral college comprising 781 members. The political landscape is still seeing some suspense as the NDA and INDIA bloc have yet to announce their candidates for the election.

(With inputs from agencies.)