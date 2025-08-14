Left Menu

Pakistan-Bangladesh Relations: A New Era of Diplomacy

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar is scheduled to visit Bangladesh on August 23 as diplomatic ties between the two countries improve. This visit marks a significant step following the departure of former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the recent agreement on visa-free entry for officials.

Updated: 14-08-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 15:56 IST
In a promising development for South Asian diplomacy, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar is set to visit Bangladesh on August 23. This visit comes as both nations experience a warming of bilateral relations following former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's departure last year.

Dar, who also holds the position of Deputy Prime Minister, had initially planned to visit Bangladesh in April. However, the trip was postponed due to heightened tensions with India after the Pahalgam terror attack. According to sources, the minister will now meet counterparts including Bangladesh's Foreign Minister Touhid Hossain during his visit.

The relationship between Pakistan and Bangladesh had strained under Hasina's leadership but has significantly improved since her ouster. The two countries recently reached a deal to allow visa-free entry for diplomatic and official passport holders, signaling growing cooperation. Additionally, diplomatic engagement has resumed after a 15-year hiatus, and trade relations are on the mend with recent direct trade agreements.

