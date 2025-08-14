Robert Vadra Criticizes BJP's Election Tactics Amid 'Vote Chori' Allegations
Robert Vadra, businessman and brother-in-law of Rahul Gandhi, criticized the BJP and the Election Commission for alleged election malpractices. He voiced support for Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi's efforts to bring awareness to these issues. Vadra, under investigation in a land deal case, claims innocence and blames political misuse of agencies.
Robert Vadra, the businessman and brother-in-law of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, has accused the BJP of using illegitimate methods in elections, amid the 'vote chori' allegations made by Gandhi.
Vadra, emphasizing the hard work of Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, urged citizens to recognize their efforts. He also criticized the BJP-led central government for allegedly misusing investigative agencies against political opponents.
Amidst these allegations, Vadra, who is dealing with a land deal-related money laundering investigation, asserts his innocence and claims the accusations are politically motivated.
