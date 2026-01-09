Delhi High Court Upholds Election Commission's Authority on Party Recognition

The Delhi High Court on Friday rejected a petition questioning the Election Commission's power to recognize political parties as national or state-level entities. This decision reinforces the authority of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order of 1968.

Filed by the Hind Samrajya Party, the petition contended that the Commission unlawfully categorized political parties without sufficient authority. The bench, consisting of Justices Nitin W Sambre and Anish Dayal, concluded that issues raised had already been resolved by the Supreme Court.

The court noted the petitioners' claims of discrimination lacked merit and defended the Election Commission's established role under Article 324. Upholding the Symbols Order, the court emphasized the necessity for political parties to meet specific benchmarks in state politics for recognition.

