Kerala Minister Addresses Social Media Debate on CPI(M) and Church Relations

Kerala's General Education Minister V Sivankutty has addressed the social media uproar surrounding CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan's comments on the Catholic Church. Govindan criticized certain Catholic bishops, especially Thalassery Archbishop Mar Joseph Pamplany, for their alleged opportunistic actions concerning the arrest of two nuns in Chhattisgarh.

Sivankutty emphasized that Govindan's remarks were aimed at holding individuals accountable for inconsistent stances and should not be interpreted as an attack on the Church itself. The Archbishop had initially condemned the government but later seemed to praise national leaders, causing controversy.

In response to criticisms from the Catholic Congress, Sivankutty highlighted the CPI(M)'s history of supporting Christian communities during attacks, reaffirming its commitment to oppose those prioritizing personal gain over genuine support for the community.

