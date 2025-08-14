Left Menu

Samajwadi Party Expels MLA Pooja Pal After Praising Yogi Adityanath

Samajwadi Party expelled MLA Pooja Pal for supporting Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. Pal praised Adityanath in the assembly for addressing her husband's murder case linked to Atiq Ahmad. SP termed Pal's actions as serious indiscipline, while Deputy CM Pathak criticized the party for anti-women policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 14-08-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 16:53 IST
Samajwadi Party Expels MLA Pooja Pal After Praising Yogi Adityanath
The Samajwadi Party has expelled its MLA, Pooja Pal, following her controversial remarks in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

Pal publicly praised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his efforts in addressing the murder of her husband, Raju Pal, which was connected to Atiq Ahmad.

The expulsion has sparked debate over the party's treatment of female legislators, with Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak criticizing its decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

