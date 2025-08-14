Samajwadi Party Expels MLA Pooja Pal After Praising Yogi Adityanath
Samajwadi Party expelled MLA Pooja Pal for supporting Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. Pal praised Adityanath in the assembly for addressing her husband's murder case linked to Atiq Ahmad. SP termed Pal's actions as serious indiscipline, while Deputy CM Pathak criticized the party for anti-women policies.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 14-08-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 16:53 IST
- Country:
- India
The Samajwadi Party has expelled its MLA, Pooja Pal, following her controversial remarks in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.
Pal publicly praised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his efforts in addressing the murder of her husband, Raju Pal, which was connected to Atiq Ahmad.
The expulsion has sparked debate over the party's treatment of female legislators, with Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak criticizing its decision.
