Samajwadi Party Expels MLA Pooja Pal After Praising Yogi Adityanath

The Samajwadi Party has expelled its MLA, Pooja Pal, following her controversial remarks in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

Pal publicly praised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his efforts in addressing the murder of her husband, Raju Pal, which was connected to Atiq Ahmad.

The expulsion has sparked debate over the party's treatment of female legislators, with Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak criticizing its decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)