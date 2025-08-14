President Murmu Celebrates Women's Excellence and National Progress on Independence Day

In her Independence Day address, President Droupadi Murmu highlighted the achievements of Indian women in various fields, such as defense and sports. She praised the success of 19-year-old Divya Deshmukh, who recently won the FIDE Women's World Cup 2025, becoming the fourth Indian woman grandmaster.

President Murmu emphasized women's empowerment, citing the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' as a landmark indicator. With initiatives narrowing the gender gap and focusing on Scheduled Castes, Tribes, and Backward Classes, she noted progress towards breaking societal barriers and economic aspirations.

On governance, President Murmu underscored the nation's zero tolerance for corruption, referencing Mahatma Gandhi's vision. She called for unity towards eradicating corruption, aiming for a future of prosperity and integrity for all Indians.

(With inputs from agencies.)