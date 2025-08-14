Operation Sindoor: A Historical Stand Against Terrorism

In a stirring address on the eve of India's 79th Independence Day, President Droupadi Murmu commended the Indian Armed Forces for their crucial role in Operation Sindoor. This operation was a direct answer to the heinous Pahalgam terror attack that shocked the nation.

President Murmu labeled the brutal killing of innocent civilians in Pahalgam as 'cowardly and inhuman.' She celebrated the operation as a historical marker in the global fight against terrorism, emphasizing India's decisive and resolute retaliation.

She further praised the unity displayed during Operation Sindoor and noted the significant progress in India's defense manufacturing. The operation demonstrated India's self-sufficiency in defense, serving as a testament to the country's growing technical and strategic prowess.

