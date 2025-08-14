Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: A Historical Stand Against Terrorism

President Droupadi Murmu lauded the Indian Armed Forces in her Independence Day address for Operation Sindoor, a strategic response to the Pahalgam terror attack. Highlighting India’s unity and self-reliance in defense, she emphasized the world’s recognition of India's steadfastness against terrorism and indigenous military manufacturing advances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 19:55 IST
Operation Sindoor: A Historical Stand Against Terrorism
President Droupadi Murmu (Photo Credit/ PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a stirring address on the eve of India's 79th Independence Day, President Droupadi Murmu commended the Indian Armed Forces for their crucial role in Operation Sindoor. This operation was a direct answer to the heinous Pahalgam terror attack that shocked the nation.

President Murmu labeled the brutal killing of innocent civilians in Pahalgam as 'cowardly and inhuman.' She celebrated the operation as a historical marker in the global fight against terrorism, emphasizing India's decisive and resolute retaliation.

She further praised the unity displayed during Operation Sindoor and noted the significant progress in India's defense manufacturing. The operation demonstrated India's self-sufficiency in defense, serving as a testament to the country's growing technical and strategic prowess.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025