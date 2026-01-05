India's Youth Embark on Path to 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'
Vice President C P Radhakrishnan praised the armed forces for Operation Sindoor, highlighting India's steadfastness. Addressing NCC cadets, he lauded their role in civil defence, emphasizing youth as architects of a self-reliant nation under PM Narendra Modi's vision for a developed India. The NCC camp runs until January 28.
- India
Vice President C P Radhakrishnan applauded the Indian armed forces for Operation Sindoor last year, underlining the steadfast resolve it demonstrated to the global community.
During the Republic Day Camp at Delhi Cantonment for the National Cadet Corps, Radhakrishnan highlighted the significant role played by the NCC in the operation, with 72,000 cadets aiding civil defense efforts.
Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, he emphasized the youth's pivotal role in building a self-reliant and developed India, with the NCC acting as a foundation for the nation's future resilience and progress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
