Left Menu

India's Youth Embark on Path to 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan praised the armed forces for Operation Sindoor, highlighting India's steadfastness. Addressing NCC cadets, he lauded their role in civil defence, emphasizing youth as architects of a self-reliant nation under PM Narendra Modi's vision for a developed India. The NCC camp runs until January 28.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2026 14:25 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 14:25 IST
India's Youth Embark on Path to 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan applauded the Indian armed forces for Operation Sindoor last year, underlining the steadfast resolve it demonstrated to the global community.

During the Republic Day Camp at Delhi Cantonment for the National Cadet Corps, Radhakrishnan highlighted the significant role played by the NCC in the operation, with 72,000 cadets aiding civil defense efforts.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, he emphasized the youth's pivotal role in building a self-reliant and developed India, with the NCC acting as a foundation for the nation's future resilience and progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Paris court finds 10 people guilty of cyberbullying France's first lady Brigitte Macron, reports AP.

A Paris court finds 10 people guilty of cyberbullying France's first lady Br...

 Global
2
Broadcast Ban: Bangladesh Blocks IPL Amid Rahman Row

Broadcast Ban: Bangladesh Blocks IPL Amid Rahman Row

 Bangladesh
3
Netherlands Transport Chaos: Snowfall Halts Travel

Netherlands Transport Chaos: Snowfall Halts Travel

 Global
4
Shubman Gill Returns Ahead of Goa Clash Post Food Poisoning Setback

Shubman Gill Returns Ahead of Goa Clash Post Food Poisoning Setback

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Urban Waste: Circular Economy Pathways for Cleaner East African Cities

Fighting Fire with Innovation: Why U.S. Wildfire Technology Fails to Reach Scale

How Primary Teachers View ChatGPT: Developing an Attitude Scale for Math Education

Inclusive Disaster Education in Primary Schools Improves Preparedness for All Children

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026