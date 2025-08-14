Left Menu

India's Decisive Stand: President Murmu Highlights Unity and Self-reliance

President Droupadi Murmu praised India's response to recent terrorism, highlighting Operation Sindoor's success and the nation's unity in defense. She emphasized self-reliance in the defense sector, technological innovation, and the need for good governance. Murmu also stressed promoting Indian artisans and improving healthcare and digital infrastructures.

Updated: 14-08-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 19:55 IST
President Droupadi Murmu
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu recently commended India's decisive response to the Pahalgham terrorist attack during a national address. She lauded the success of Operation Sindoor, which highlighted India's growing self-reliance in the defense sector and underscored the country's unity against terrorism.

Murmu described the operation as a landmark in the global fight against terrorism and emphasized the success of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' in bolstering national defense. Highlighting the importance of good governance, she urged citizens to eradicate corruption, quoting Mahatma Gandhi in her call to action.

During her address, she also noted significant advancements in technology and healthcare, mentioning initiatives like the India-AI mission and Ayushman Bharat. Murmu concluded by celebrating India's post-independence progress, optimism for a self-reliant future, and the role of unity and reform in achieving national prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

