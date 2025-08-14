India's Decisive Stand: President Murmu Highlights Unity and Self-reliance

President Droupadi Murmu recently commended India's decisive response to the Pahalgham terrorist attack during a national address. She lauded the success of Operation Sindoor, which highlighted India's growing self-reliance in the defense sector and underscored the country's unity against terrorism.

Murmu described the operation as a landmark in the global fight against terrorism and emphasized the success of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' in bolstering national defense. Highlighting the importance of good governance, she urged citizens to eradicate corruption, quoting Mahatma Gandhi in her call to action.

During her address, she also noted significant advancements in technology and healthcare, mentioning initiatives like the India-AI mission and Ayushman Bharat. Murmu concluded by celebrating India's post-independence progress, optimism for a self-reliant future, and the role of unity and reform in achieving national prosperity.

