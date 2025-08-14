Left Menu

Flag Fiasco Sparks Political Controversy in Rajasthan

Rajasthan Congress accused state revenue minister Hemant Meena of disrespecting the national flag during a BJP Tiranga rally. A video, allegedly showing Meena carrying the flag upside down, was shared. The BJP rally, part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, covered a 3 km distance, sparking political tension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 14-08-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 20:12 IST
In a political controversy that has erupted in Rajasthan, the state's Congress party on Friday leveled allegations against state revenue minister Hemant Meena, accusing him of disrespecting the national flag.

This accusation stems from a video shared on X, ostensibly showing Meena, a cabinet minister in the BJP government, carrying the national flag upside down during a Tiranga rally in Pratapgarh district.

The rally, part of the BJP's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, covered a 3 km stretch and has since stirred political unrest, with calls for the minister to issue an apology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

