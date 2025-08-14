Flag Fiasco Sparks Political Controversy in Rajasthan

In a political controversy that has erupted in Rajasthan, the state's Congress party on Friday leveled allegations against state revenue minister Hemant Meena, accusing him of disrespecting the national flag.

This accusation stems from a video shared on X, ostensibly showing Meena, a cabinet minister in the BJP government, carrying the national flag upside down during a Tiranga rally in Pratapgarh district.

The rally, part of the BJP's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, covered a 3 km stretch and has since stirred political unrest, with calls for the minister to issue an apology.

(With inputs from agencies.)