Imran Pratapgarhi Slams BJP's 'Divide and Rule' Policy

In a strong critique against the BJP, Congress Rajya Sabha member Imran Pratapgarhi has alleged the ruling party of employing a 'divide and rule' strategy. Highlighting issues around privatization, Pratapgarhi asserted that Mumbai will never be turned over like Dharavi.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, following a Congress assembly before the municipal corporation elections, he articulated that 'Mumbai belongs to Maharashtra and will always remain a part of the state.' The Urdu poet-turned-politician accused the BJP of attempting to divide communities and deny citizens educational opportunities.

He argued, 'The BJP is adopting a divide and rule policy. An atmosphere of hatred is being created, which is unprecedented.' Pratapgarhi criticized BJP ministers for using divisive language while senior members remain silent on these strategies.