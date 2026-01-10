Left Menu

Imran Pratapgarhi Slams BJP's 'Divide and Rule' Policy

Imran Pratapgarhi, a Congress Rajya Sabha member, accused the BJP of using a 'divide and rule' strategy and claimed they are privatizing places like airports while trying to sell off Mumbai, similar to Dharavi. He emphasized Mumbai's integral role in Maharashtra amid upcoming municipal elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Akola | Updated: 10-01-2026 12:10 IST | Created: 10-01-2026 12:10 IST
In a strong critique against the BJP, Congress Rajya Sabha member Imran Pratapgarhi has alleged the ruling party of employing a 'divide and rule' strategy. Highlighting issues around privatization, Pratapgarhi asserted that Mumbai will never be turned over like Dharavi.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, following a Congress assembly before the municipal corporation elections, he articulated that 'Mumbai belongs to Maharashtra and will always remain a part of the state.' The Urdu poet-turned-politician accused the BJP of attempting to divide communities and deny citizens educational opportunities.

He argued, 'The BJP is adopting a divide and rule policy. An atmosphere of hatred is being created, which is unprecedented.' Pratapgarhi criticized BJP ministers for using divisive language while senior members remain silent on these strategies.

