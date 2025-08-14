Left Menu

Rajasthan CM Attributes Partition to Congress' Political Strategy

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma accused the Congress of politically motivated actions leading to the 1947 Partition. During an event in Bikaner, he credited national leaders who opposed the division and praised current Prime Minister Modi for fostering unity and economic growth. Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal also recognized the Partition's enduring impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bikaner | Updated: 14-08-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 20:52 IST
In a striking statement on Thursday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma accused the Congress of catalyzing the 1947 Partition due to political motives, resulting in widespread violence and massive displacement.

During a seminar in Bikaner's Nal to commemorate Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, Sharma highlighted how Congress' appeasement policies were instrumental in the country's tragic division. He credited leaders like Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Mahatma Gandhi for opposing the split, emphasizing that it was driven by a political agenda, leaving millions as refugees.

Sharma praised Prime Minister Modi's efforts in securing justice for persecuted minorities and revoking Article 370 to fortify national unity. The chief minister emphasized India's economic ascent under Modi's stewardship and urged support for indigenous goods to drive local employment, aligning with Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya's 'Antyodaya'. Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and other leaders echoed these sentiments, focusing on the Partition's lasting impact.

