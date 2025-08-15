Unrest in Serbia: Protests Escalate as Anti-Government Sentiment Grows

Serbia witnessed a surge in anti-government protests this week as demonstrators targeted the ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) offices in Novi Sad, leading to violent exchanges with police and party supporters in Belgrade. The events followed a disaster last November, which has energized opposition to President Aleksandar Vucic's 13-year tenure.

Protesters, angered by the structural collapse in Novi Sad that killed 16 people, took to the streets across the nation, demanding accountability and early elections. The demonstrators blame widespread corruption for the tragedy and call out Vucic's administration for ties to organized crime and oppressive practices against adversaries and the media.

In response, President Vucic, via a broadcast by Informer TV, announced the potential for further arrests, pointing to the riotous nature of the gatherings. Interior Minister Ivica Dacic confirmed that the prior day's clashes resulted in numerous injuries and detentions, highlighting the escalating unrest in the Balkan nation.

