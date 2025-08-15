Left Menu

Newsom's Bold Redistricting Gambit to Counter Trump's Congressional Strategy

California Governor Gavin Newsom is pushing a redistricting proposal to counter President Donald Trump's influence on the upcoming congressional race. Aiming for November, Newsom seeks to create new Democratic seats in California to balance potential Republican gains in Texas, as lawmakers face political tension ahead of the 2026 mid-term elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2025 05:23 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 05:23 IST
Newsom's Bold Redistricting Gambit to Counter Trump's Congressional Strategy

California Governor Gavin Newsom spearheaded a rally on Thursday, advocating for a redistricting plan to counter what he claims is President Donald Trump's attempt to manipulate the upcoming congressional race. Newsom's strategy focuses on offsetting Republican gains by adding Democratic seats in California.

Scheduled for a November ballot, Newsom's proposal aims to create five new Democratic U.S. congressional seats in California. This move seeks to neutralize potential Republican seat gains from the redrawing of district lines in Texas, following a contentious session in its state legislature.

The rally, which included remarks from former President Barack Obama and former Attorney General Eric Holder, heated up as federal agents appeared outside, underscoring the tensions. Californian Democrats view the campaign as a fight to uphold Democracy and counteract perceived autocratic tendencies in the current presidency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025