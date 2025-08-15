Newsom's Bold Redistricting Gambit to Counter Trump's Congressional Strategy

California Governor Gavin Newsom spearheaded a rally on Thursday, advocating for a redistricting plan to counter what he claims is President Donald Trump's attempt to manipulate the upcoming congressional race. Newsom's strategy focuses on offsetting Republican gains by adding Democratic seats in California.

Scheduled for a November ballot, Newsom's proposal aims to create five new Democratic U.S. congressional seats in California. This move seeks to neutralize potential Republican seat gains from the redrawing of district lines in Texas, following a contentious session in its state legislature.

The rally, which included remarks from former President Barack Obama and former Attorney General Eric Holder, heated up as federal agents appeared outside, underscoring the tensions. Californian Democrats view the campaign as a fight to uphold Democracy and counteract perceived autocratic tendencies in the current presidency.

