PM Modi Warns on Demographic Changes and Announces Mission

Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a stern warning regarding a premeditated plot to alter India's demographic landscape through unauthorized infiltration. Addressing the nation on the 79th Independence Day, he underscored the importance of upholding the values for which the country's forefathers sacrificed.

Modi declared the launch of a high-powered demographic mission aimed at addressing this rising concern. He stressed that intruders disrupt the nation's social fabric and economic stability by posing threats to the local populace's livelihoods and communal harmony.

He emphasized the mission's role in safeguarding India's unity and integrity, focusing on border regions where demographic changes are most impactful. Modi's speech highlighted national security priorities intertwined with social unity and the nation's ongoing progress.