Mamata Banerjee Vows to Uphold India's Honor
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asserts her commitment to fighting injustice, drawing inspiration from historical figures who contributed to India's freedom and renaissance. She expresses confidence in having the people's support as she continues this battle to uphold every Indian's honor. Independence Day sentiments are shared with the public.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reaffirmed her commitment to battling injustice on Friday, vowing to uphold the honor of every Indian while extending Independence Day greetings to the people.
Reminiscing about historical figures such as Chittaranjan Das, Khudiram Basu, and Prafulla Chaki, she emphasized Bengal's enduring spirit in the fight against foreign rulers and injustice.
She acknowledged the contributions of key figures from the Bengal Renaissance like Rammohan Roy and Rabindranath Tagore, stating that their vision continues to inspire her in her quest to honor all citizens and build the nation envisioned by freedom fighters.
