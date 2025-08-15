Karnataka Model: A Blueprint for Inclusive Development
At the 79th Independence Day celebrations, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah highlighted the state's development model and its globally recognized guarantee schemes. He criticized central resource distribution and underscored initiatives enhancing public welfare, such as implementing schemes benefiting women's workforce participation and improving public transport and social security.
During the 79th Independence Day celebrations, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah emphasized the state's pioneering 'Karnataka Model of Development', claiming its global recognition and highlighting criticism against the central distribution of resources.
Siddaramaiah urged citizens to raise their voices against disparities and central authority's misuse, citing wealth inequity within India's economic strata.
He lauded the state's initiatives, especially the guarantee schemes that bolstered women's workforce participation and public transport, claiming they are transformative and enhance Karnataka's economic standing.
