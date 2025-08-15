Modi's Vision for Aatmanirbhar Bharat: A Call for Economic Independence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged for an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' or self-reliant India in his lengthy Independence Day speech from New Delhi's Red Fort. Stressing the need for domestic innovation across sectors including fighter jet engines, electric vehicles, and artificial intelligence, he advocated for 'Samriddh Bharat' amidst rising global economic selfishness.

The speech included announcements on major reforms such as tax reliefs and a national deep-water exploration mission, along with plans for an indigenous 'Sudarshan Chakra' defense system. Modi also highlighted the national security issue of infiltration as a strategic concern and called for unity to make India prosperous.

While avoiding direct mention of strained relations with the U.S., Modi emphasized 'Make in India' policies. He praised the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for its nation-building contributions and pointed at past constitutional lapses by previous regimes to bolster his governance narrative, underscoring moves towards semiconductor production.

(With inputs from agencies.)