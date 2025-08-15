Euro Zone Bonds Steady Amid Inflation Concerns and Key Summit Talks

Euro zone bonds maintained stability as markets continued to process Thursday's significant U.S. inflation figures. The anticipation surrounding the crucial meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska further added to the cautious market sentiment.

German 10-year government bond yields remained flat at approximately 2.7097%, and the rate-sensitive 2-year yields also showed no change, hovering around 1.9441%. The market's steady response reflects uncertainty ahead of major geopolitical discussions.

The Thursday release of stronger-than-expected U.S. producer price data heightened inflation concerns, influencing traders to reassess their expectations of Federal Reserve rate cuts. As President Trump suggested, peace in Ukraine hinges on additional diplomatic engagements, with hopes for progress in the Alaska summit discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)